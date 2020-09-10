The Karachi plan

This refers to the editorial ‘Controlling Karachi’ (Sep 9). It rightly highlights the fact that there is mistrust between the federal and provincial governments. A war of words is going on that is doing no good to anybody. At present, the objective is to repair the damaged infrastructure and provide relief to people living in Karachi. However, the two sides are engaged in useless discussions about the utilisation of funds. One thing is absolutely clear that under the 18 Amendment, the centre’s role is restricted to oversee the utilisation of funds allocated for the rehabilitation of Karachi’s collapsed infrastructure.

Karachi’s development plan cannot be started without the proper population count. Once we know the actual population of the city, we can determine water, housing and other needs of residents. The construction of major roads, removal of encroachments and repairing of street roads should be done on an urgent basis.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi

*****

The recent rains and the subsequent urban flooding in Karachi provided opportunity to the PPP, MQM and PTI to blame each other for the city’s miserable condition. It was unfortunate to see that political leaders didn’t sit together to chalk out a development plan for the mega city.

The reasons for the recent floods are illegal encroachments and waste disposal in nullahs. Unfortunately, the authorities are not showing interest in coming up with a plan to improve the city’s drainage system. It is time all stakeholders did something constructive for Karachi.

Aftab Jamali

Larkana

*****

On his visit to Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a Rs1.1 trillion package to solve the problems in the city. The package gave hope to residents who were badly affected by the recent rains.

After the package was announced, political leaders got involved in another war of words. Karachi needs help. Now is not the time for politics. It is time to work together for the betterment of Karachi.

Sahir Ishaq

Dashtok

*****

Karachi’s problems need a political solution. The city needs an empowered local government setup that can look after day-to-day civic activities. The city’s mayor should be given the right to oversee important matters regarding garbage disposal, sewerage, water supply etc.

Karachi generates high revenue, but it doesn’t have enough funds for its infrastructure. To tackle its problems, the relevant authorities must count its actual population. There are serious reservations on the 2017 census according to which Karachi’s population is 16 million. Petitions filed in the Supreme Court before the 2018 elections against the population count are still pending. The Rs1.1 trillion package won’t deliver if the key stakeholders are not involved in the planning process. Karachi’s miseries will not end without the political inclusion of its citizens.

Arif Majeed

Karachi