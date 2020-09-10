Workers’ safety

As per international safety codes, all mines must be inspected periodically by experts who can assess how safe the place is for workers to minimise accidents. Unfortunately, no such survey is conducted in our country.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines Safety, Inspection and Regulation Act, 2019, was passed to improve the working conditions for mineworkers. The recent mining accident highlights the fact that the law failed to provide any kind of protection to mineworkers. The authorities should ensure that all mines are following safety regulations. Accident-prone mines should be identified and must be sealed until mine owners take proper steps to improve work conditions.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad