Postpone the exam

As Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) October/November 2020 examinations sessions are less than a month away and a few countries have decided not to conduct any examinations, Cambridge International is yet to give a final statement on the postponement of the upcoming session. It seems that the authorities are more concerned about the May/June 2021 session and are not focusing on the upcoming session. I, on behalf of candidates’ parents, request the regulatory authority, Ofqual, to cancel the October/November 2020 session. Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, students should not be asked to take any sort of examinations.

There are other reasons that can explain why the exam should be cancelled. Many students could not prepare for their exams as schools and coaching academies were closed due to the countrywide lockdown. Online classes didn’t help because of two reasons: poor internet connectivity and no prior experience of distance-learning. Since there is a possibility that coronavirus cases may rise, parents are unsure about sending their children to schools, once they reopen. Awarding grades based on the past performance of candidates is the best option. If candidates of the earlier batch could be given expected grades, why is it not possible now?

S Irfan Ahmed

Lahore