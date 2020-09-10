Preaching narratives

LAHORE: Doctor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has rightly pointed out that the lives of people will not improve until we build foreign exchange reserves through exports and curtail our expenditure. However, during the last two years, exports have not increased while expenditures have ballooned.

So even by the standards set by the adviser to the prime minister on finance, the living standards of Pakistanis at least in the past two years have gone down. This government has increased the non-development expenditure by two trillion rupees without adding to the revenues of the state.

Although Sheikh claimed two days back that exports were increasing, government statistics reveal that in the first two months of this fiscal, exports went down by 4.27 percent.

In the previous two fiscal years, the exports were much less than the exports achieved in 2017-18 the last year of the previous regime. Our economic managers should come out of wishful statistics and face the stark reality.

Any sane person would realise that there is no chance of any substantial increase in exports if our productivity is on decline. We might create some exportable surplus in few sectors, but that would not be enough to bring smiles on the faces of the masses.

Industrial closures in last two years have been alarming. Closure of textile mills, started during the tenure of the last regime, continued during the past two years as well.

Private sector mini steel mills are operating at very low capacities and some are at the verge of closure. In sports the exports are mostly confined to footballs produced by less than a dozen modern factories.

We are no more exporting cricket bats, hockey, badminton, or tennis rackets. In surgical instruments we are producing low value gadgets, while 99 percent of the surgical goods are imported.

Still surgical goods with exports of less than $150 million are among our five favoured industries getting subsidised power and energy. Carpet exports have come down from near $300 million to less than $100 million.

We are constantly losing our leather products market. We have limited our pharmaceutical exports to around $200 million by over-regulating the industry.

Poultry as an export product is not on our radar. In fact, we are encouraging import of processed poultry at zero or low duties from countries with which we signed FTAs.

We are good in some home appliances, yet we have not formulated any policy to refund them the duties and taxes the manufacturers pay locally. The fact that we are still exporting some televisions, refrigerators and washing machines is a testimony to their quality and competitiveness.

Our economic ministries are not operating with coordination. The Ministry of Finance controls the purse, and rightly so.

But if a policy is made under which funds are to be released for refunds, subsidies, and other facilitations this should not be delayed at the Ministry of Finance level. This would ensure timely disbursement of facilitation funds.

It will also create confidence among the exporters. Trade policy should not be textile-centric. At least sectors that export more than some of the five more facilitated sectors should be provided the same facilities as subsidised energy and refunds, as available to pampered export sectors.

These include exporters of rice, pharmaceuticals, and cement. On current policies we might not see exports increasing to the desired level.

Our industries are marred by numerous issues. There are issues of quality equipment, skilled workforce, bureaucratic red tape and corruption, high cost of doing business, unstable currency, and political instability.

These drawbacks mostly hurt the small and medium enterprises that additionally face the issue of finances as well. There is no viable SME policy.

SMEs create jobs, but they are in deep trouble. They were lingering along before COVID-19, but after the pandemic, most have lost their capital and manpower, both.

These SMEs generate most of the growth and create most jobs. In textiles for instance, the apparel manufacturers provide 10 times more jobs than a spinning mill established at almost 50-100 times cost.

Their value-addition is also much higher. We do not see our economic managers contacting the small apparel manufacturers to address their problems instead they concentrate on taking advice from the representative body of spinners.

Export of apparel could multiply if duty tax remission for exports is resolved in the same manner as it done in Bangladesh. The regulators (FBR auditors in this case) should act as facilitators instead of the Gestapo.