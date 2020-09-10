CAPTA demands Sindh’s first right on gas

KARACHI: Council of All Pakistan Textile Associations (CAPTA) has demanded the federal government to give Sindh its constitutional share in gas supply and return the additional 211 MMCFD which was diverted to Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL).

Responding to Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan and PM’s Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar’s proposal to remove Article 158 of the constitution via a statement on Wednesday, CAPTA Chairman Zubair Motiwala said only the National Assembly could amend the constitution.

He said Article 158 protected the rights of the people, where any natural resource was being found and explored, including gas.

He also refuted the statement that there was a shortage of gas production in Sindh. He reminded that Sindh produced 2,400-2,600 MMCFD of gas, which was double than the province’s requirement.

Motiwala said the centre should provide Sindh with its rightful share in natural gas, and only then it should transfer the needed natural resource to other provinces, “as was being done in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

He claimed that the centre was targeting Sindh. “We are being given 1,200-1,250 MMCFD of gas and the remaining quantum is being given to SNGPL.”

CAPTA chairman said Sindh should be given its rightful share from its own supply, and areas with no share in total gas production should receive their share from the imported capacity.

“Similarly, the extra 211 MMCFD of gas which has been given to SNGPL from Sindh’s quota should be returned,” he said, while welcoming the proposal to begin exploration.

Delay in exploration activities was one reason the natural resource was depleting. “We believe that if 211 MMCFD comes back to Sindh, the shortage would come to an end and by the time new explorations are added to the line, it would suffice and fulfil the requirement of the province,” Motiwala said. He also suggested that instead of creating shortage for industry, which consumes less than 400 MMCFD gas, the government should prioritise industry.