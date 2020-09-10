CIRCLE to empower 10,000 women

LAHORE: CIRCLE, a revolutionary tech startup from Pakistan, is bringing ‘She Loves Tech 2020’; a globally acclaimed women-centric technology startup competition, now the largest in the world, yet again to Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

In this edition, CIRCLE will be hosting SheLovesTech in 10 cities (Sukkur, Multan, and Faisalabad, etc) across Pakistan, in addition to AJK, while working with different NGOs, academic institutes, incubators and ecosystem partners across the country, it added.

CIRCLE Founder Sadaffe Abid said, “With She Loves Tech Pakistan, we aspire to build a platform to support women led businesses. This year we have an ambitious goal to reach 10,000 women & girls through pitches, digital boot camps, workshops and more. I strongly believe that Pakistan must build policies and systems to support and encourage women.”