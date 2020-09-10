Easypaisa, NADRA collaborate

KARACHI: Easypaisa, Pakistan’s flagship digital payments platform has joined hands with NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) to provide cross-platform services on NADRA e-sahulat networks, a statement said on Wednesday.

This will enable convenient access to digital financial solutions. Under the partnership, all 12,000 NADRA e-Sahulat centres across the country will now also provide a host of easypaisa services, it added.

The agreement was signed by Khurram Malik, head of easypaisa, Telenor Microfinance Bank and Ali Javed, director general, Public Service Directorate, NADRA Technologies Limited. Senior members from both organisations were also present on the occasion.