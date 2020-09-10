Cut in power tariff urged

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cloth Merchants Association (PCMA) has demanded downward revision of electricity tariff for Karachi, a statement said on Wednesday.

PCMA Chairman Ahmed Chinoy said that due to Covid-19 the textile and other industries in Pakistan were facing cash flow crisis, particularly, the small and medium industries were struggling because of the lack of funds, it added.

“Moreover, rains and consequential urban flooding, particularly in Karachi, caused significant problems in the existing infrastructure, disrupting the supply chains and affecting the exports for the month of August, which declined 20 percent.”

Power outages, slowdown in the business activities, delay in transportation and hampering of port operations were some of the issues being faced by the exporters due to unprecedented monsoon rains in the country.

Chinoy said, on the one hand, the Covid pandemic leave economic crisis on the industry, and, on the other people are trying to recover the heavy losses incurred due to rains, which not only damaged the ready consignments of the textile industries, but also the shop owners and the residents of Karachi.

In view of the unprecedented circumstances, the electricity tariff must be revised for the survival and growth of textile industries and the people of Karachi, he added.