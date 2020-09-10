Gold prices fall Rs400/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs400/tola on Wednesday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market dropped to Rs113,100/tola.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs343 to Rs96,965.
However, in the international market, bullion prices increased $10 to $1,926/ounce.
Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
Meanwhile, silver rates also decreased Rs60 to Rs1,300/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also dropped Rs51.46 to Rs1,114.54.