Rupee extends losses

KARACHI: The rupee extended losses for the third straight session on Wednesday due to consistent demand for the greenback from importers and corporates, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 166.53 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday’s closing of 166.43 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The local unit; however, gained 10 paisas to close at 166.70 against the dollar in the open market.

Currency dealers said higher demand for the dollars pushed the local unit down. The demand and the supply of the greenback were not in the equilibrium in the market.

“Today outflows in the form of import payments were higher than the inflows,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

Dealers are unanimous that the rupee could continue to face downside pressure against the dollar in the days ahead.

The local currency seems to trade around the 166-167 range in the near-term. The rupee; however, is expected to depreciate to 170/dollar by the end of this calendar year.