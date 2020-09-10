Stocks end flat in volatile trade

Stocks on Wednesday wound up barely changed in volatile trade that saw the index swinging in a wide range with investors binging on capital gains and energy stocks bearing the brunt of a tumbling crude oil market, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.09 percent or 37.06 points to close at 42,022.25 points level. The ready market volumes eased to 707.013 million shares, compared with 884.370 million shares in the previous session. Brokerage Topline Securities in its daily market review said, “Equities closed slightly positive after witnessing volatile trading where the benchmark index moved up a down in a range of 585 points to end tad higher”. The brokerage said the market opened on a lackluster note as declining international markets and oil prices dampened sentiment.

“Resultantly, oil exploration and production sector closed 1.13 percent lower, while financials supported the Index where HBL and NBP closed 1.66 percent and 3.69 percent higher respectively,” the Topline report said.

KSE-30 shares index also lost 0.08 percent or 14.63 points to end at 17,825.01 points level.

Ahsan Mehanti, senior analyst at Arif Habib Corporation, said, “Stocks closed higher led by cement and banking scrips on strong valuations”.

Mid-session pressure was witnessed owing to Fitch Ratings forecast of a likely surge in current account deficit to 1.7 percent of the GDP in FY21, mainly due to falling remittances and higher debt.

“Prime Minister’s commitments for a Rs1.1trn uplift package for Karachi and likely status quo in SBP key policy rate decision this kept the market in the green column,” Mehanti added.

Zia Shafi, senior investment advisor at Intermarket Securities, said, “The market saw correction, which has been termed healthier and was little overdue, but dips would allow traders to revive their positions in choice scrips". Investors should mostly focus on day to day trading and buy on dips as in upcoming months there no big positive development was expected that would help gain on long-term basis, Shafi added.

A scrip-wise breakdown shows that of 430 active scrips, 229 ticked up, 183 ended lower, and 18 closed neutral. Muhammad Saeed Khalid, head of research at Shajar Capital, said, “The capital market remained slumberous during the session, where investors continued to sell for capital gains”.

The index performed mainly on investors‘confidence in oil and technology scrips where high volumetric activity was witnessed in HASCOL, WTL, TRG, AVN, PRL and BYCO, Khalid added. An analyst from Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “The index touched the session low of 41,610 points owing to friction at the oil and exploration sector companies following a sharp decline in crude oil prices”.

Global oil prices were currently under considerable pressure with both WTI and Brent losing 14 percent of their value over a 5-day period, the analyst added. “The recent pressure was prompted by the initial discounts offered by Saudi Aramco over demand concerns,” he said.

Nestle Pakistan, gaining Rs83.70 to close at Rs6,582/share, and Island Textile, up Rs67.79 to finish at Rs1,030/share stood out as the top gainers, while Unilever Foods, down Rs359 to close at Rs12,500/share, and Colgate Palmolive, shedding Rs54.57 to close at Rs3,400/share, suffered the most losses on Wednesday.

Hascol Petrol was on top in the volume chart with 75.616 million shares; however it lost Rs0.26 to end at Rs21.16/share, whereas K-Electric Limited was at the bottom with 19.127 million shares, but gained Rs0.02 to end at Rs4.13/share.