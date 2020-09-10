Tobin Heath joins Man Utd

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Manchester United have announced the signing of United States winger Tobin Heath. The 32-year-old World Cup winner, who has been playing for Portland Thorns since 2013, is joining on a contract until the end of 2020/21, subject to obtaining a work permit. Heath said on manutd.com: “Manchester United is an exceptional club and I’m thrilled to be joining them.”