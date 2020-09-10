PCA reveals saving of £11m

LONDON: The English professional game will save more than £11million as a result of voluntary measures agreed by players during the coronavirus pandemic, figures have revealed.

The players’ union, the Professional Cricketers’ Association, has calculated how much its members have collectively given up in terms of wage reductions and forfeiture of other income “in support of the ECB and first-class counties”.

The pandemic hit English cricket in March when England’s tour of Sri Lanka was curtailed and the start of the domestic season was postponed. International cricket did not begin until July and it was August before a reduced county programme began. Voluntary wage reductions and the relinquishing of prize money resulted in a £3.8million saving to the professional game, according to the PCA’s figures. A further £7million was saved as a result of the cancellation of The Hundred, the new franchise-based T20 competition that was due to launch this year.

In addition to that, counties received £4million through the government’s job retention scheme as players were placed on furlough. A saving of £100,000 was also made by delaying the introduction of contracts in the domestic women’s game.