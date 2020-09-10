Deignan confirmed for UCI Road World Championships

LONDON: An in-form Lizzie Deignan will seek a second world title after being named in the Great Britain team for the road race at the UCI Road World Championships later this month.

Deignan, who has enjoyed recent victories at the GP Plouay and La Course, will contest the road race alongside Lizzy Banks, Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Anna Henderson and Anna Shackley.

Banks, who finished alongside 2015 world champion Deignan on the podium at GP Plouay, will also compete in the time trial along with Alice Barnes, the current national champion in both events.

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: “Based on what we know about the course, I am confident of a strong performance by our women’s team at this year’s road worlds.” The championships take place in Imola, Italy, from September 24-27.