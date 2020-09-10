Super League season to be determined by points percentage

LONDON: Catalans Dragons are the new leaders of the Super League following a radical shake-up of the system with the season ongoing as the sport grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Final positions in the regular season in 2020 will be determined for the first time by points percentage rather than the number of points gained.

The move by the Rugby Football League (RFL) acknowledges the possibility that not all clubs will be able to play the same number of matches before the end of the season due to the effects of the Covid-19 crisis.

So far there are six league fixtures to rearrange and, with six of the 11 clubs having players who have tested positive for the virus, the RFL is bracing itself for more disruption.

The radical changes come in immediately and the Dragons now top the revised table despite having played just seven matches, displacing reigning champions St Helens who have played 10. The title will still be determined by a four-team play-off and a Grand Final. The RFL says to qualify for the play-offs a team must have played a minimum of 15 matches, although it retains the right to review the stipulation.

In another move that recognises the potential strain on Super League clubs’ playing squads during the crisis, the RFL has also relaxed the salary cap for the 2020 season. Clubs can now use any player on their register, including those recalled from loan spells, without impacting on the cap, provided the player has a value of £30,000 ($39,000) or less.