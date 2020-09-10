Lack of evidence?

This refers to the letters ‘Miscarriage of justice’ (Sep 9) by Shahryar Khan Baseer and Iftikhar Mirza. Former MPA Majeed Achakzai’s acquittal should not come as a surprise. The judgment shows that some individuals in our country are quite powerful. It is also important to mention that there are two standards of justice in this country – one for the rich and influential and the other for the weak and downtrodden. No successive government ever tried to change the system. It is said that a failed state is one where justice becomes a saleable commodity and the government gives up on its responsibility to protect the lives, honour and property of citizens. Pakistan’s justice system has nearly collapsed.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi