Death in a mine

The working class saw yet another tragedy, like others before it, in the Safi Tehsil of Mohmand District on Tuesday, when at least 21 workers and possibly more were killed under the collapse of a quarry from where marble was being mined. Rocks fell on the workers as they dug for the precious stone to bring it out and sell at exorbitant rates for use in the building industry, and for other purposes. The workers themselves get barely a pittance for the hard work they put in day after day. They also, from time to time, receive death as a reward.

The collapse of the mine was worsened by the fact that no heavy machinery was available in the area to dig away the heavy rocks and other debris and rescue those buried underneath. Some of the workers include juveniles who have in the past been killed in accidents of a similar nature. There is also a lack of rescue equipment in place at mines to save people following an accident of this kind. Despite the problems which have occurred before and the dangerous conditions of work, which have been pointed out by the International Labour Organization, and other groups, nothing has been done by the government or other authorities to ensure safety for workers who mine precious minerals or other material in these conditions. Explosions, collapses and rock-falls have all killed workers, as has the buildup of dangerous gases in some mines such as those from which coal is removed. The problem is a widespread one. It also shows our lack of concern for human life particularly when that life belongs to a person who is helpless and has no voice. We all need to work together to give them a voice.

There are certainly laws in place to reduce the risk of accidents. The Mines Act of 1923 and the Coal Mines Ordinance of 1960 both lay out safety procedures and call for inspections. Yet these laws are ignored both by ravenous mine owners who maximise their profits on the backs of the working poor and a state that has never attached any importance to workers’ rights. As in almost every other private industry, labour unions in the mining sector have been deliberately weakened over the years. Most miners, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, are migrant workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who earn low wages and receive few benefits. Just making ends meet is difficult enough making it even more difficult for them to demand greater workplace safety. The only way to reduce the incidence of mining accidents is by empowering miners and charging mine owners with criminal negligence every time there is an accident. It should not take massive loss of precious life for us to wake up to the need for better safety procedures but at the very least the government should now take swift and decisive action.