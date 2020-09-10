Another IGP

It is also difficult for the PTI government to uphold its promise to usher in police reform when there is so much confusion and one falls after the other in the management of the Punjab police. The sixth IG Punjab in the two-year term of the PTI has now been appointed, with IG Inam Ghani replacing former IG Shoaib Dastgir, a senior officer who had been strongly praised by Prime Minister Imran Khan when he was appointed in his post as chief of the Punjab Police.

The problems arose after a junior, the Capital City Police Officer, apparently spoke out against Dastgir at a meeting. The CCPO had said he has since apologized. The CCPO's detractors say he is too junior to hold the post awarded to him under the rules and that he does not enjoy a good reputation in terms of performance and service. The situation since then has become even curiouser. Former IG Dastgir who met both the chief minister and prime minister to explain the situation and state that he was unwilling to accept the current CCPO, was asked to step down from his post and Inam Ghani brought in to replace him. This too has created its own problems, with other officials saying they will refuse to serve under a junior. Dozens of police officers had gathered earlier at the office of Dastgir to protest his removal and the manner in which the whole affair was conducted.

This situation will not bring order to the police force and to Punjab. The institution and the province badly needs order and stability. The rapid changes in those holding the top office in the province cannot benefit the police in any way. They can only create greater chaos and the sense of unease among officials within the force. The prime minister should be explaining why he found sudden fault with the former IG after previously hailing him just weeks ago as the top police official in the land. The police reform programme of the ruling party does not seem to be working well – or at all. In Punjab in particular, there is a complete sense of mismanagement and incompetence. Something needs to be done quickly. The province cannot operate without a police force able to hold things together. Given the constant changes at the top and the consequent lack of direction, it's a miracle that even some things get done. Such frequent changes need to be rethought so that the police force can perform its duties properly and in a well-planned manner. Security of tenure is a fundamental requirement of all bureaucracies and the government must respect it.