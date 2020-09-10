Scrapping Hate Crime Bill would be ‘wrong’

EDINBURGH: Ditching controversial new legislation on hate crime would be the wrong thing to do, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has said.

He insisted there is a “lot of support” for the Scottish government’s plans — despite an outcry over proposals to create a new offence of “stirring up hatred” which critics fear will stifle freedom of expression.

The Justice Secretary said the changes “as much as possible mirror” legislation that has existed for more than three decades.

His comments came ahead of a key vote in Holyrood, with the Scottish Conservatives looking to other opposition parties to join with them in calling for the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill to be withdrawn.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Wednesday, Yousaf said: “Walking away from the entire process, scrapping a Bill which has a lot of support, particularly amongst those who are the targets of hate, I think would be the wrong thing to do.”

The Sheriffs’ Association, the Scottish Police Federation, BBC Scotland, Catholic bishops, and even Bean star Rowan Atkinson are among those who have voiced concern about the Bill. But other groups, such as the Equality Network and Victim Support Scotland, have spoken out in favour of the proposed legislation and say reforms are needed.

Yousaf accepted there is a “lot of strong feeling” about the proposals, as he stressed the Government is looking to find “common ground” with its critics.

But he insisted: “Let’s not walk away from a Bill that has been not just three years in the making but has an immense amount of support from those who are often the targets of hate, from racial hatred to homophobia to hatred against people with a disability.”

More than 2,000 submissions have been received by the Holyrood committee that will scrutinise the proposed legislation, and the Justice Secretary vowed to “look carefully” at these.

Acknowledging that the “stirring up” offence is the area of the Bill causing the most concern, Yousaf said he has given “an absolute commitment, an absolute assurance” to work with others and “see if we can find some common ground that gives them assurances”.