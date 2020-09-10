Kashmir abuses ‘major cause of concern’ for regional peace: Army

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army’s top brass have noted increased ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) by the Indian military and blatant human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as a “major cause of concern for regional peace and stability”.

The 235th Corps Commanders’ Conference was presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The forum was briefed on the evolving regional environment and operational developments, especially the situation along the LoC, Pakistan’s positive role and contribution in the Afghanistan peace process, the situation along the western border, including fencing progress and Operation Raddul Fasaad.

Covid-19, locust control measures and support for the national polio campaign also came under discussion. The forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments and indicators in all domains and the improved security situation across the country. Increased ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the LoC, targeting of civilian population by the Indian military and blatant human rights violations (HRVs) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir were “noted as major cause of concern for regional peace and stability”.

The forum extensively deliberated upon prevalent situation inside IIOJK and the evolving situation in Afghanistan with impact on Pakistan’s security dynamics. Gen Bajwa stressed the need to enhance combat readiness levels in the wake of evolving strategic and regional milieu. “Fifth generation warfare and hybrid application by anti-Pakistan elements against Pakistan’s vital interests must be safeguarded in synchronisation with government policies,” the Army chief reiterated.

According to the statement, Gen Bajwa lauded the formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during internal security employment in aid of civil

power, particularly efforts during Muharram and flood relief duties.The Army chief appreciated the high state of morale in the Army and directed commanders to ensure the welfare of troops during prolonged and extensive operational and internal security deployments, the statement concluded.