UK retail sector job cuts top 125,000, shows new data

LONDON: More than 125,000 jobs in the UK retail sector have been lost in the first eight months of 2020 — far higher than previous estimates, new data shows.

According to analysis by the Centre for Retail Research, 125,515 retail jobs have been axed and 13,867 shops have permanently shut across high streets, shopping centres and retail parks.

The research found a previously-unaccounted 32,598 positions have gone at independent retailers, although the majority of job cuts have been at chain stores and bigger-name brands — with 73,133 losses.

The 125,000 jobs axed in the retail sector do not include those lost in the leisure and hospitality industry, which is suffering its own employment cull. Some retailers have created positions to cope with extra demand. These include new roles in supermarkets like Tesco and Iceland, alongside online giants Amazon and courier firm DPD.

However, concern remains that they will not be enough to cover the shortfall.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Coronavirus is continuing to have a devastating effect on many retail businesses, with shopping malls and town centre shops suffering significantly lower footfall.

“Government must ensure a more sustainable long-term tax system – avoiding the cliff-edge of rents and business rates in April. Without action, the recent job losses we’ve seen across the industry may be just the tip of the iceberg.”

High street stalwarts have already announced major changes and staff cutbacks.

M&S revealed 7,000 positions would go as sales plunged; Debenhams put itself into administration protection and slashed 2,500 positions.

The cuts to retail have been felt particularly hard, and the PA news agency understands a concerted effort to force the government into a business rates holiday extension are under way.