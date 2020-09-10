US issues Pakistan travel advisory over virus fears

By News Desk

WASHINGTON: The United States has issued a Level 3 Travel Advisory for Pakistan, asking its citizens to reconsider travelling to the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Geo News reported.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Pakistan due to Covid-19,” said the advisory issued by the US State Department on Tuesday. It noted that Pakistan has “lifted stay-at-home orders and allowed the resumption of intercity domestic travel and mass transit services in most cities”.

The development comes as Pakistan saw 426 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths in a 24-hour-period leading to Wednesday. Active infections now stand at 6,794, while 544 patients are critically ill, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reviewed Balochistan’s Covid-19 testing and contact tracing strategy and directed the provincial administration to enhance its existing arrangements for better tracking, tracing and quarantining of patients.

The meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, was briefed about the findings of an NCOC team’s recent visit to Balochistan. Their visit pertained to testing and contact tracing in urban and rural areas of the province. The forum was also briefed about frequently asked questions (FAQs) for schools being prepared by the Ministry of Education which would be shared with the provinces.