Kath begins snakebite treatment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The management of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital has initiated the treatment of people bitten by snakes by administering them anti-venom medicine free of cost. “We have started focusing on the snake bite treatment after a rise in such cases because of the flash floods in the upper parts of Hazara,” King Abdullah Teaching Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Shahzad Ali Khan told reporters on Wednesday.