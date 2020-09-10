close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

Kath begins snakebite treatment

Peshawar

MANSEHRA: The management of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital has initiated the treatment of people bitten by snakes by administering them anti-venom medicine free of cost. “We have started focusing on the snake bite treatment after a rise in such cases because of the flash floods in the upper parts of Hazara,” King Abdullah Teaching Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Shahzad Ali Khan told reporters on Wednesday.

