Police patrolling cars connected to monitoring system

KP Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi has said the KP Police is a respectable force and cops enjoy cordial relations here.

Responding to a question in the wake of the row between the IGP of Punjab and the capital city police officer Lahore, the KP police chief said everyone in the force enjoys cordial relations.

He said this is only because of the sacrifices of the policemen of KP that peace returned to the province.

The IGP said that new initiatives were underway in the KP Police while half amount of the Rs 400 million new projects will be spent on the police force in the tribal districts.Earlier, the IGP inaugurated the new project of connecting all the patrolling cars on highways with a central monitoring and surveillance system. The IGP was told that cameras and other communication equipment have been installed in the patrolling cars.