Hapless widow seeks recovery of missing son

PESHAWAR: A hapless widow from the provincial metropolis has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and police high-ups to take notice of the disappearance of her son and take practical steps for his recovery. Speaking at a news conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, Bismillah Jana, the widow of Qasim Shah, a resident of Jamil Chowk in Peshawar, complained that her son, Anwar Shah, went missing. The woman said she had registered a case but the police in Phando was not taking any step for the recovery of her son to date. She alleged that Abid and Ikram, sons of Lal Badshah of the Phandu village, were involved in the disappearance of her son but the local police were not taking steps in the right direction.