Steps for safety of sanitation workers sought

PESHAWAR: The Implementation Rights Forum has appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to direct the authorities concerned to establish an endowment fund and take steps for the safety of sanitation workers.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, the chief coordinator, Imtiaz Bhutta and Agustin Jackab demanded to allow the minorities in Pakistan to elect their own representatives. They said that the sanitation workers should be provided complete protective kits. The Supreme Court had directed both the federal and provincial government to provide protective kits to the sanitation workers, they added. “The sanitation workers have not been provided protection kits despite court order. And there is always the risk of transmitting illness during work,” said Imtiaz Bhutta.