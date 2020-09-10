Woman assaulted

PESHAWAR: A physically challenged woman has accused a resident of sexually assaulting her when she was alone at home. The woman (M) told the Tehkal Police Station that she was alone at home when the nephew of the owner of the house came to deliver the electricity bill and sexually assaulted her. The woman said she managed to escape and locked herself in the washroom. The complainant said she was talking to her mother on the phone when the incident happened and she instantly called other relatives.The complainant told police that the accused Fahad threatened to kill her if she disclosed his name to anyone.A police official said the accused Fahad had been arrested and a case lodged against him. Arrest: A shopkeeper was arrested from Pishtakhara area for allegedly harassing young girls.