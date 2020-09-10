PML-N to be reorganised in Mansehra before 20th

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to reorganise its tehsil bodies in the district before September 20.

“The tehsil bodies, which were dissolved last year, couldn’t be finalised as yet affecting the performance of the party at the tehsil level and now would be completed before the September 20 at any cost,” Zafar Mehmood, PML-N district president, told a meeting held to review the reorganisation of the party here on Wednesday. He said that the party affairs were being run in the four tehsils - Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi and Baffa-Pakhal, by organisers nominated by its central vice-president Sardar Mohammad Yousuf. “It is time to put in place tehsil office-bearers to make preparations for the upcoming local government’s elections. The people have fed-up with the price-hike and shortage of essential commodities in the district and rest of the province,” said Mehmood. He added that his party under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would pull the country out of the prevailing challenges.