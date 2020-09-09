India’s GDP to contract 10.5pc: Fitch

NEW DELHI: Renowned global rating agency Fitch has sharply lowered its forecast for India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the current fiscal 2020-21 (FY21) and now expects the country’s GDP to contract 10.5 per cent versus its earlier estimate of 5 per cent contraction in this period. This, at a time, when the rating agency has revised upwards, albeit modestly, its forecast for global GDP – from the earlier estimated fall of 4.6 per cent to 4.4 per cent now, foreign media reported.

The downward revision in India’s forecast for FY21 comes on the heels of a sharp contraction in Indian economy in the April – June 2020

period, when the GDP came in at a negative to 23.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) - the worst performance in nearly four decades.

“The severe fall in activity has damaged household and corporate incomes and balance sheets, amid limited fiscal support.

A looming deterioration in asset quality in the financial sector will hold back credit provision amid weak bank capital buffers. Furthermore, high inflation has added strains to household income,” Fitch said.