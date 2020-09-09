India again violated LAC in Ladakh: China

BEIJING: China has made representations to India via diplomatic and military channels after Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) again on Monday and outrageously fired warning shots at Chinese border patrol who were about to negotiate, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

"Through diplomatic and military channels, we have made stern representations asking the Indian side to immediately stop its dangerous actions, immediately withdraw the people who crossed the line and discipline its front-line troops and those who fired the warning shots and then make sure won't happen again," he said during his regular briefing held here.

Zhao Lijian also stressed that in this incident the Indian side fired shots to the Chinese border troops first. This is first time since 1975 that the tranquillity is interrupted by the shots. "We, the Chinese side always stress that both sides should peacefully settle our differences through dialogue and consultations. Confrontation won't benefit either.”

Responding to a question regarding going back to pre-April positions by the troops of both countries, he said, "We all hope our troops get back to their camping area and there won't be any more confrontation in the border areas. You know that place has a very bad natural condition and it is above height of 4,000 meters.

In winter this is not good for humans to live," he added. He said the Chinese side hoped through diplomatic and military channels and through consultations on the ground, the two countries could achieve disengagement as soon as possible and reach consensus.