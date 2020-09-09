CM Usman Buzdar approves Rs30b employment scheme

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved launching of Punjab Employment Scheme worth more than Rs30 billion to provide soft loans on easy terms in the province. Presiding over a meeting, he said that the scheme was aimed at developing small and medium enterprises and restoration of corona-affected businesses.