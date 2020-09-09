Blasphemer awarded death sentence

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions’ court Tuesday awarded death sentence to one Asif Masih over blasphemy charges.

Asif Masih was arrested in 2013 after a case was registered against him over the charges of sending blasphemous text messages to his work supervisor.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Mansoor Ahmad Qureshi has awarded death sentence to Asif under 295-C of the PPC along with a fine of Rs50,000. In case of default in payment of fine, the convict will face further six months jail term. The court has also awarded three years jail term to Asif under Telegraphic Act. The benefit of Section 382 has also been extended to the convict.