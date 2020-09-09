Saudi king discusses G20, coronavirus with British PM

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman held a phone call Tuesday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Saudi Press Agency said in a statement.

During the call, they discussed the work of the G20 countries, which the Kingdom is chairing this year, and the efforts made within its meetings to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, reported foreign media.

King Salman said he hoped the G20 would continue their efforts to face the challenges of the pandemic to help the global economy.

Johnson praised the Kingdom’s “leadership of the G20 meetings and managing the collective action to confront the consequences of the pandemic,” the statement added.

He also said that he hopes their two countries would further develop and strengthen their bilateral relations.