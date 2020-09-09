From sun screen to snow boots, US Rockies sees striking weather change

DENVER: The US Rockies was bracing for an extreme swing in weather conditions on Tuesday, with forecasters warning of a winter storm bringing heavy snows and damaging winds, a day after the region sweltered through temperatures in the 90s Faherenheit.

A blast of cold Canadian air was expected to push through Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado, bringing with it at least 6 inches of snow and winds gusts of 35mph throughout the day and into Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The cold front follows a long spell of hot, dry weather that plagued the region for the last two months, reported British wire service.

At midday on Tuesday, the temperature dipped to 35 degrees Fahrenheit in Denver, where snow was falling with gusty winds, a day after Colorado’s capital reached 93 degrees, the 73rd day of temperatures above 90 degrees, tying the city’s record.

“We went from record heat to snow within a matter of 24 hours,” said Evan Direnzo, a NWS meteorologist in Colorado. “Any average person would see this a couple of times in their life.”