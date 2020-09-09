App being launched to curb ‘digital addiction’ in Pakistan

KARACHI: Dubai-based mobile app Lock&Stock, which works to curb “digital addiction” among students, is all set to launch its operations in Pakistan on September 15, 2020, the country head of the company said on Tuesday.

The app, founded in 2017 in the United Arab Emirates, rewards students for not using their phones while studying, working out and spending time with friends and family, among other activities. Students can then use their rewards to redeem exclusive discounts from the app’s partner brands, apply for jobs and internships, and secure scholarships, reported foreign media.

So far, 50,000 students have spent the equivalent of a combined 586 years and 12 weeks offline due to the app. In 2019 alone, Lock&Stock students secured over half a million dollars in scholarships and fee waivers at various universities around the world.

“In universities and colleges, students mostly remain on devices during the lectures, that is why the app is developed to incentivize the students by giving them rewards so they could stay away from these devices and concentrate on education,” Omar Mirza, country head of Lock&Stock, told Arab News. “The app is ready to be launched on September 15, 2020, available as a free download on Android and iOS.”

In a statement released on Monday, Craig Fernandes, the 23-year-old CEO of Lock&Stock, said “digital addiction” among students was on the rise, especially among 16-18-year-olds who spent hundreds of hours glued to their smartphones. “Our brand purpose is to improve the lives of students and we aim to fight digital addiction among students from around the world,” Fernandes added.

The Lock&Stock app works by locking up other apps in your phone while you use it. “Every time you are locked up you can’t use any other app on the mobile phone,” Mirza explained. “The app then rewards students for the amount of time they lock their phones.”

Minutes away from the phone can earn rewards from food, leisure and retail brands, as well as job opportunities and scholarships at top universities around the world.

“In the UAE, we have 400 vendors including retail outlets, cinemas and over 100 restaurants where this key could be used,” Mirza said.

A major objective of the app, the Pakistan country head explained, was to link students with 100 global universities located in the United States, Europe, Turkey, and the UAE and make the admission process simpler. “Earlier it was a very complicated process if you want to apply for ten universities, that required offline visits or online visits to these universities’ websites, which was a time-consuming process,” Mirza said. “But now all 100 universities have been uploaded in the app as a single source.”

The developers also intend to provide a one-window platform through the app for students seeking admission in Pakistani universities: “Through this app we are digitizing this process and they will be able to apply from a single platform to any of the [Pakistani] universities,” Mirza said.

Students who apply for admission through Lock&Stock get up to 10 percent discounts on their tuition fees and also earn weekly prizes by competing with one another.