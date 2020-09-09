UAE-Israel will ink historic deal on Sept 15 in Washington

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel will ink their historic deal normalising relations at a White House ceremony on September 15, a senior White House official has confirmed to selected media.

The US officials said senior delegations from both countries would likely be led by the UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayad, the brother of the Abu Dhabi crown prince and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The officials said that the ceremony would either be held on the South Lawn, the Rose Garden or inside, depending on weather.

Netanyahu’s office issued a statement in the premier’s name on Tuesday evening confirming his attendance. “I am proud to travel to Washington next week, at the invitation of President Trump, and to attend the historic White House ceremony establishing the peace agreement between the UAE and Israel,” the Israeli prime minister said.

Numerous Arab diplomats, including from countries that don’t have formal ties with Israel, are expected to attend the ceremony, in a bid to show that the agreement enjoys widespread support, a news site has reported.

The ceremony will come just a month after the agreement to establish full diplomatic relations was announced on August 13. The deal delivered a key foreign policy victory to US President Donald Trump as he seeks reelection and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.

According to the news site, Israel and the US are still working toward a diplomatic breakthrough with another Arab state before the signing ceremony, though it is unclear if this will be possible.

The initial UAE-Israel normalisation deal announcement was followed by the first direct commercial flight between the countries, the establishment of telephone links and commitments to cooperate in numerous areas.

The UAE is reportedly planning on sending an official delegation to Israel on September 22 to further advance the normalisation efforts.