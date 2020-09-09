Sajid Gondal is back home

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Joint Director Sajjad Gondal, who went missing from Islamabad a few days back, returned home on Tuesday.

“I am back and safe, and I am thankful to all friends who were worried for me,” he tweeted soon after reaching home.

Gondal had gone missing last week while visiting a family-owned farm. His car was found near the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) in Shahzad Town.

SP Rural Islamabad Zone confirmed that the SECP official had returned. Gondal’s wife also spoke to him, media reports say.

Earlier, addressing a press conference here after attending the federal cabinet meeting, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz assuaged concerns about the security situation in the federal capital and said while he was a minister he did not feel insecure in the capital city, as he drove even at night.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was concerned about occurrence of this incident in the capital city.

In response to a question about the worsening law and order situation in Islamabad where even government servants were kidnapped, the minister said, “These things should not take place, but unfortunately they do happen in countries.”

He added, “A law and order situation always remains, but it is not as bad as you are saying.”