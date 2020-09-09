Govt doing politics on Nawaz’s return: Saad

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President and former minister for railways

Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday said that the PTI government was doing politics on the matter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return. Talking to media after appearing before the accountability court in Paragon Housing case, the PML-N leader said the government was fooling the people as it did’t want Nawaz Sharif to fly back to Pakistan. The party members have advised the ex-PM to better focus on his health, he told. Khawaja Saad said that the government’s policies to run the country had burdened the masses. The results of All Parties Conference (APC) will be fruitful, he expressed hope. The PML-N lawmaker said that the PM just wanted to take people’s attention by announcing package for rain-hit Karachi. Imran Khan had announced relief package worth Rs1,100 billion for Karachi but the total amount of Pakistan’s development budget was only Rs700 billion, he stated. Saad Rafique said that changing parliamentary structure was equivalent to disturbing the Constitution.