KCR stalled due to lack of interest by Centre, says Sindh

KARACHI: The Planning & Development Department, Government of Sindh (GoS), has clarified that the provincial government is equally committed to the development of the province and its capital Karachi as a liveable, competitive and modern city of the world.

The Sindh government’s statement issued on Tuesday claims that during the meetings between the federal and provincial governments, the words “Karachi Transformation Plan” were not mentioned at all.

The KCR got stalled due to lack of interest of the federal government to fulfil its responsibilities towards the project.

Furthermore, the provincial government emphasized that the part of the Bahria Town Settlement Funds (up to Rs125 bn) expected to be available during next three-years are in lieu of land of the provincial government, therefore, the said contribution is deemed to be that of the Government of Sindh rather than the federal government.

It is, however, once again emphasized that the Sindh government welcomes the support of the federal government for the development of Karachi. The clarifications are meant to remove misconceptions arising due to the statements in the media, the statement concluded.