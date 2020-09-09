Judicial officers transferred, posted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: In a major reshuffle among the judicial officers of the district judiciary in Punjab, the Lahore High Court has issued transfer/posting orders of 136 additional district & sessions judges, 206 civil judges-cum-magistrates and four senior civil judges.
Three separate notifications issued by Registrar Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla require all the judicial officers to assume charge at their new places of postings on or before September 12.