Apple, Google to build their virus contact tracing software

NEW YORK: Apple and Google announced on Tuesday that future versions of the iOS and Android operating systems will include the companies’ COVID-19 notification system that previously required users to seek out and install an app made by a public health authority, foreign media reported.

The exposure notification system uses Bluetooth signals from smartphones that have opted-in to determine how closely and for how long two phones were nearby, without collecting the location or identify of the users.

If one of the phone’s users were to test positive for COVID-19, then the system could send a push notification to other participating phones that they may have been exposed to the virus.

Previously, this system required a user to seek out and install an app made by a public health authority. But the new system, “Exposure Notifications Express,” will enable the same public health groups to send notifications to people at risk for exposure without the need to develop and maintain the apps.