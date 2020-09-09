CCPO's posting issue claims top cop

LAHORE: Inam Ghani has been appointed Inspector General of Police, Punjab, in the latest development to arise out of an alleged dispute between former IGP Shoaib Dastageer and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Shaikh.



According to the notice of appointment, issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday, Inam Ghani, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, “has been transferred and posted as provincial police officer (PPO) with immediate effect and until further orders".

The development comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan, in consultation with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, approved Dastageer’s removal from the post, sources told The News.

According to a separate notification, Dastageer will now serve as Secretary Narcotics Control with the former secretary reassigned as the Federal Ombudsman. Umar Shaikh will continue as Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO). The much-debated controversy came to an end on Tuesday with a meeting of the Police Service of Pakistan Chapter where Shaikh offered to tender an unconditional apology to Dastageer.

Simultaneously, the issue landed in the office of the chief minister who assured the police that he will listen to both parties to the alleged dispute. In the meeting of police officials, chaired by Additional IGP Rao Sardar, Shaikh clarified his position on the ongoing controversy. "I am ready to offer an unconditional apology to the IGP Punjab. The IG is my commander and it is my duty to obey his orders," the CCPO said, adding that he had not disobeyed any orders from him.

He said the IGP had so far issued two orders which were implemented and whatever he said in a meeting of police officers was wrongly conveyed to the IGP. The meeting was also attended by Additional IGP Special Branch, Additional IGP CTD, and the former CCPO.

Meanwhile, CM Buzdar summoned IGP Dastageer and heard his reservations against the appointment of CCPO Shaikh. According to sources privy to the meeting, the former IGP told the chief minister that the CCPO had spoken against his command in a meeting and allegedly ordered police officers to not listen to the Punjab Police chief. He also told Buzdar that the CCPO’s attitude may affect the morale of the police force.

The chief minister, confirming that a meeting with the IGP had taken place, had said that "the matter will be resolved on Tuesday". He said he "calls favours for everyone, not any person in particular". To a question, Buzdar said he had not viewed any statement by either the CCPO or the IGP.

Sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan took the cabinet into confidence over the removal of the Punjab IGP and also shared the reasons for it. The sources said the premier told the cabinet that there were also other complaints about the IGP. The cabinet members were of the view that the intentions of the IGP might be right, but he must deliver. The sources added that the premier also discussed the issue with CM Buzdar on telephone.

Following the change in appointments, while speaking to the Geo News, Dastageer denied he had expressed any reservations over the appointment of the Lahore CCPO and that Shaikh had violated the rules as he had spoken against a commanding officer. "I had apprised CM Buzdar about my reservations at Shaikh’s statement," he said, adding that action should have been taken against the Lahore CCPO then. "I couldn’t continue work until disciplinary action was taken against the Lahore CCPO," he said.

Dastageer said the matter in question was not of the CCPO’s appointment, but of the violation of rules. The former IGP Punjab said if action was taken in accordance with the law, there wouldn’t have been an issue. "Changing the IGP is the government’s prerogative, I have nothing else to say."

In a parallel development, Additional IGP Finance Tariq Masood, in a letter sent to the deputy inspector general of police (DIGP) headquarters, has said he will not work under the newly-appointed IGP. "I request I be transferred immediately as the new IGP is my junior," he said, adding that his leave application should be sent to the IGP until his transfer orders are completed. "I have worked in the police force with dignity and always upheld principles," he added.

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz defended the appointment of a new IG police in Punjab, and said that the yardstick was performance and ability to deliver and whosoever would not deliver, the government had the mandate to replace him.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said the changes in the Punjab Police administration were aimed at bringing a real change in the "thana" and police culture of the province. He said the government's decision to exercise discretionary powers to change the Punjab Police chief came against the backdrop of the IGP failing to satisfactorily introduce the government's agenda of a people-friendly police department.

Speaking to the Geo News, Gill said Dastageer was given full control by the government to exercise his powers fearlessly in accordance with the law, but he could not deliver. The premier's aide said the matter should be viewed from the perspective of the government policy rather than the individual's interest and working with discipline is the main code of conduct to be followed by personnel of all uniformed forces.