MNA’s bail plea disposed of

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Tuesday disposed of the pre-arrest bail petition of PML-N MNA Barjees Tahir in assets beyond means inquiry after the NAB said no warrant for the arrest of the petitioner was in field so far.

Asked about the status of the inquiry, a special prosecutor of the bureau said the progress was marred due to COVID-19 related situation.

The bench expressed its surprise as the prosecutor said the NAB also awaited response to its reminders from some departments. “When did the NAB start writing reminders?” the bench asked the prosecutor. The prosecutor sought two months to complete the inquiry and submit a report. In light of the prosecutor’s statement, the bench disposed of the petition.