Operation cleanup at Journalists Society

LAHORE:A grand operation to remove encroachments at the entrance of F-Block of Journalists Housing Society was carried out here on Tuesday.

On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, the district administration along with police took part in the operation and demolished structures at the entrance of the block.

Lahore Press Club (LPC) management and members of governing body were present on the occasion. The LPC members were assured that development work would soon start in F-Block. Speaking on the occasion, LPC president Arshad Ansari and other office-bearers congratulated members of the F-Block and said positive developments on Phase-2 and B-Block would also

be shared with the LPC members soon.