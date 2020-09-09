Workers protest deaths in marble mine

LAHORE:The working class on Tuesday staged a protest over the tragic incident in Mohmand Marble Mine that killed 19 workers and seriously injured 18 on Monday.

The protest organised under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation on Tuesday at Nisbet Road, demanded the government ensure safe and healthy working conditions to prevent accidents of industrial and mine workers at workplaces and save them from occupational diseases. The workers were carrying banners and raised slogans in support of their demands. Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary of the Confederation, demanded the prime minister and the KP chief minister to get implemented the principles and fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan and also the principles of ILO and UNO Convention ratified by the government of Pakistan and GSP Plus agreement reached with European Union for safety and health of the workers at workplaces.

He pointed out that Pakistan had been named among seven countries in the world where highest number of accidents were reported and ILO report had pointed out that workers employed in coal mines in Balochistan had the largest number of accidents in the mines. Whereas the Supreme Court has directed the federal and provincial governments to ensure safety and health laws are fully observed in the mines.

The workers demanded the government pay Rs4million compensation to the victims’ families, give free education facilities to their children and residential facility to their families and standard medical treatment of the injured and help their families at the earliest.