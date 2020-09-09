Tree planting campaign launched on Services Hospital’s premises

LAHORE:A tree planting campaign was carried out on the premises of Services Hospital with the collaboration of Lahore Conservation Society here Tuesday.

Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences/Services Hospital Professor Dr Mahmood Ayaz inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling. He revealed that around 2,000 fruit and other trees would be planted on the premises of the hospital during this drive. The campaign was launched to pay tribute to the doctors and para-medical staff of the hospital who served the patients during the hard time of COVID-19, he said and added that urban forestation had become a necessary part of metropolitan cities across the world. He said that the more trees we plant, the less pollution we will face. With the increase in number of trees, the number of birds will also increase and it will improve the overall atmosphere of the hospital, he added. Professor Ayaz thanked the Lahore Conservation Society for supporting the campaign. He said the names of martyred doctors and para-medical staff members who lost their lives during corona while serving their duties would be labelled on the trees.