STEDA abolishes age limit for BEd

In the 13th meeting of the Sindh Teachers Education Development Authority (STEDA) held on Monday, the governing body of the authority decided to lift the restriction on the age limit for admission in associate degree in education, Bachelor’s in Education (Hon), and Bachelor’s in Elementary Education Programme.

After the approval of the meeting’s minutes, the decision is expected to be officially notified. The decision has been lauded by educationists. “Under chair of Saeed Ghani it was heartening to see that STEDA decided that now there will be no age restriction on any student who wants to pursue BEd. This is a big shift from age limit of 28 years which was in effect earlier. A great effort to encourage students to become teachers,” said a renowned singer and goodwill ambassador for the UNODC, Shehzad Roy, a tweet.

The meeting was chaired by Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani while the secretary for school education, the secretary for colleges, the head of the school education department’s curriculum wing and other officials also attended the meeting.

One of the governing body members, who attended the meeting, told The News that the minister suggested that earlier, there was an age limit of 30 to apply for government jobs, which was a restriction on securing admission in the mentioned programmes.