JI launches Huqooq-e-Karachi Tehreek, to stage rally on September 27

Announcing the launch of a campaign by the name of ‘Huqooq-e-Karachi Tehreek’ to push the Sindh government to solve the problems that the residents of the city have been facing, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said on Tuesday the recent rains had exposed the performance of all layers of the governments.

Karachi had been facing multifarious civic and administrative issues for a long time, and the recent spell of rains had fully exposed the Sindh and city governments and local body department’s performance, he remarked while addressing a press conference at the Idara Noor-e- Haq, the JI’s secretariat in the city.

He also announced that a historic march would be organised on September 27 on Shahrah-e-Quaideen under the campaign. The JI leader said that even after the passage of two weeks, localities were inundated with rainwater and sewage from overflowing gutters.

Rehman said the package of Rs1,100 billion, announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was political manipulation, adding that it was opaque as there was no mention of how the rulers would implement it. “The total development budget of the federation is Rs650 billion and Rs18 billion had been set aside for Karachi. People at high-profile positions keep lying in front of the nation.”

He said the Karachi Municipal Corporation had a development budget of Rs52 billion out of a total budget of Rs104 billion in four years. “District municipal corporations had received Rs62 billion in four years. Who will be answerable?”

Rejecting the current Sindh Local Bodies Act, the JI leader demanded holding local bodies’ elections immediately with a change in the local government act.

New laws and regulations should be brought in by replacing the Sindh Local Bodies Act in order to declare Karachi a metropolitan city, a fresh census should be conducted to ascertain the actual population which at present stood at around 30 million, and transparent local bodies elections were among our major demands, he added.

He also demanded a 15-year forensic audit of the K-Electric by taking over its control, compensation for traders and citizens, providing relief in utility bills and annulling the quota system by introducing merit criterion for government jobs.