MQM accuses Sindh govt of appointing administrators on ethnic basis

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday condemned the appointments of what the party termed “non-locals” as administrators across Sindh, claiming that each of the appointments was made on an ethnic basis and not on merit.

Addressing a news conference at the MQM’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad, the party’s convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) provincial government had not taken them on board before appointing administrators and had appointed “non-local” officers as administrators in cities across the province.

Flanked by former city mayor Wasim Akhtar and the MQM’s central leaders Faisal Subzwari, Kanwar Naveed Jameel and Khawaja Izharul Hasan, Siddiqui said the Sindh government’s decisions regarding the appointments of “non-locals” as administrators were creating rifts between the urban and rural areas of the province.

“The PPP already divided the province on the basis of the quota system in 1972,” he said, adding that the man appointed as administrator for Karachi East was facing two corruption inquiries in the Anwar Majeed case.

Siddiqui said people had been asking the MQM why people of a certain ethnicity were being preferred as administrators in the province’s cities. “In the entire province, the Sindh government did not deem any Pashtun, Punjabi or Urdu speaker worthy for the post of district administrator.”

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had claimed on Monday that the appointment of former Karachi commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani as city administrator was a consensus decision of all stakeholders.

Siddiqui criticised the federal government for accepting Shallwani as city administrator and asked why the Centre had allowed future development works to be carried out by an alleged bureaucrat of the PPP government.

“The MQM’s demand is that the city administrator should be someone living in Karachi. Someone who is able to understand the woes of the people. Someone who is not politically affiliated with anyone,” he said, adding that the party demanded the same for the cities of Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur.

“This is the way to do things in a civilised society. When we expressed our concerns, we were told that it was inappropriate to appoint a separate administrator and that was why the deputy commissioners were given this responsibility.”

Commenting on the federal government’s announcement of the Rs1.1 trillion package for the transformation of Karachi, Siddiqui said the MQM welcomed the move. “But Karachi’s residents are wary because such announcements and promises have also been made in the past but not fulfilled,” he pointed out. “If the federal government wanted to put Rs1.1 trillion towards the city’s development, they should have done so through those who know Karachi,” remarked the MQM leader.

New administrator

Former Karachi commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shalwani took charge of the office of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) administrator on Tuesday. According to a statement issued by the corporation, Shalwani was the most senior officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service. He had a master’s in Urban Planning Studies from the London School of Economics. He remained commercial counselor in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from 2007 till 2013 and served as the commissioner Karachi and local government secretary.

He was received by senior officers on arrival at the KMC head office. After taking charge of the office, he visited various departments at the central head office. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said all the works should be completed on time, and asked the officers to understand the importance of work and devote all their energies to working for the public interest. He said he would do his best to solve the problems faced by the KMC, and the officers should improve the performance of their respective departments.