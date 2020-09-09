close
Wed Sep 09, 2020
Agencies
September 9, 2020

Iran launches case against Ratcliffe

World

Agencies
September 9, 2020

TEHRAN: Iran on Tuesday told Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman detained in Tehran, that she faces a new indictment, dampening her supporters´ hopes she will be released anytime soon.

She has already spent more than four years in jail or under house arrest since she was arrested at Tehran airport with her young daughter in April 2016 after visiting relatives in Iran. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who at the time worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation -- the media organisation´s philanthropic arm -- was convicted on sedition charges, which she denies, and sentenced to a five-year jail term. The new indictment comes after her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said late last month that he feared his wife could face a second trial.

